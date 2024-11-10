https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russias-foreign-ministry-spokeswoman-gives-credit-to-trump-for-admitting-sickness-of-us-society-1120841324.html

Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Gives Credit to Trump for Admitting Sickness of US Society

Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, must be given credit for a more realistic assessment of the United States as a sick society, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

Donald Trump, who served as US President from 2017 to 2021, won the presidential election that took place on November 5.She added that there were wonderful moments of cooperation in the history of relations between Russia and the United States that are worth striving for. But today it is noticeable how Russophobia is encouraged in the United States, which "is becoming a sector of the general American philosophy," she added Trump became the first US politician since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets counting votes: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the voting results on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.

