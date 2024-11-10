https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/trump-denies-plans-to-invite-pompeo-haley-to-join-his-new-administration-1120842268.html

Trump Denies Plans to Invite Pompeo, Haley to Join His New Administration

US President-elect Donald Trump denied media reports about his intention to invite former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the new government.

Earlier, CBS News reported that the future US administration might include people who had previously worked with Trump during his first term, as well as new people. In particular, Pompeo was named as a likely candidate for the post of Secretary of Defense. Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, who served as the US Ambassador to Japan under Trump, was predicted as the future Secretary of State, and the candidates for the post of Secretary of the Treasury were former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the founder of a hedge fund in Connecticut Scott Bessent. Trump added that the composition of the future administration was currently being formed. Donald Trump, who had already held the post of US President after the 2016 elections, won the presidential election, which took place on November 5. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.

