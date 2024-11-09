https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/will-trump-clash-with-musk-over-ev-tariffs-1120831478.html

Will Trump Clash With Musk Over EV Tariffs?

Donald Trump may help Tesla and the domestic EV industry by imposing very high tariffs on Chinese EV exports to the US, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, a global energy expert, told Sputnik.

Donald Trump may help Tesla and the domestic EV industry by imposing very high tariffs on Chinese EV exports to the US, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, a global energy expert, told Sputnik. Weighing in on Trump’s campaign pledges to “end the electric vehicle mandate on day one,” geopolitical commentator Thomas W. Pauken II speculated that Biden’s EV subsidies were “not exactly very business-orientated.” The president-elect is “correct for opposing these types of subsidies,” the pundit said. Biden made EVs the centerpiece of his administration’s bid to fight climate change, allocating billions to manufacturers, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to install more EV chargers, incentives for battery factories, and tax credits for buyers.Trump, however, has slammed EVs as too expensive and undermining the American auto industry. In his nomination speech at the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said that he would “end the electric vehicle mandate on day one,” adding that this would result in “saving the US auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now, and saving US customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car.”Elon Musk, who donated over $119 million to a political action committee in his support, according to Federal Election Commission filings, has dismissed concerns about a potential end to Biden’s EV tax credit. “Take away the subsidies. It will only help Tesla,” Musk posted on X in July. Shares of Tesla, Inc. soared 15% on the results of the November 5 election, adding roughly $15 billion in value to Musk’s net worth.Donald Trump’s goal is to get US oil companies to boost production as much as possible, international oil economist Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh told Sputnik. He will “ensure that he and his country aren’t a part of global green energy initiatives,” the global energy expert noted. While Trump is determined to encourage American oil companies to boost output to “depress oil prices and also undermine OPEC+’s production policies,” his ability to influence global energy prices “will to some extent be very limited,” the expert speculated. He projected that gas and LNG prices would rise significantly in 2025 due to rising demand, adding: “Oil prices will also rise somewhat, but they will continue to face considerable pressure to depress them from market manipulation orchestrated by the US and in cahoots with the IEA and oil traders.” Trump has been vocal throughout his campaign about rolling back Biden’s signature renewable energy policies, instead laying emphasis on fossil fuels. He has justified such changes as vital to slash energy costs and attain “energy dominance.” Trump vowed to “further defeat inflation” by terminating Joe Biden’s Green New Deal, which he labeled “the Green New Scam,” claiming it was a “waste” of money.“It actually sets us back, as opposed to moves us forward. And [I will] rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act,” Trump added, in a nod at Biden’s signature climate law adopted in 2022 to promote clean emissions.

