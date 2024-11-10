https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/ukraine-loses-over-290-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-24-hours-1120842934.html

Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours

Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 290 personnel in the Kursk direction over the past 24 hours, while five tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that three Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered.

2024-11-10T11:15+0000

2024-11-10T11:15+0000

2024-11-10T11:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian defense ministry

ukraine

kursk

russian armed forces

russian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg

Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk direction, Kiev has lost more than 31,090 soldiers and 194 tanks, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/putin-left-door-open-to-west---british-scholar-1120817049.html

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia' special military operation, kursk attack, kursk incursion, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses, ukraine contest