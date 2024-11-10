International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 290 personnel in the Kursk direction over the past 24 hours, while five tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that three Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered.
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk direction, Kiev has lost more than 31,090 soldiers and 194 tanks, the statement said.
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours

11:15 GMT 10.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 290 personnel in the Kursk direction over the past 24 hours, while five tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that three Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered.
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk direction, Kiev has lost more than 31,090 soldiers and 194 tanks, the statement said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 290 servicepeople, with five tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored combat vehicles, as well as three mortars, one electronic warfare station and 10 cars destroyed. Three servicepeople of the Ukrainian armed forces surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.

Analysis
Putin Left Door Open to West - British Scholar
8 November, 08:08 GMT
Analysis
Putin Left Door Open to West - British Scholar
8 November, 08:08 GMT
