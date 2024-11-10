https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/ukraine-loses-over-290-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-24-hours-1120842934.html
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 290 personnel in the Kursk direction over the past 24 hours, while five tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that three Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered.
2024-11-10T11:15+0000
2024-11-10T11:15+0000
2024-11-10T11:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian defense ministry
ukraine
kursk
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk direction, Kiev has lost more than 31,090 soldiers and 194 tanks, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/putin-left-door-open-to-west---british-scholar-1120817049.html
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b52191a8a2d38f72338fcc3011a42531.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia' special military operation, kursk attack, kursk incursion, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses, ukraine contest
russia' special military operation, kursk attack, kursk incursion, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses, ukraine contest
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 290 personnel in the Kursk direction over the past 24 hours, while five tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that three Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered.
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk direction, Kiev has lost more than 31,090 soldiers and 194 tanks, the statement said.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 290 servicepeople, with five tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored combat vehicles, as well as three mortars, one electronic warfare station and 10 cars destroyed. Three servicepeople of the Ukrainian armed forces surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.