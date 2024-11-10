UNSC Not Confirms Receiving Mali’s Request to Take Action Against Ukraine - Foreign Minister

"Russia is our partner because its support enables us to have a military capability allowing the national armies of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to protect sovereignty and maintain territorial integrity. This security cooperation has been going well, and we hope it can run on so we can continue working together. But we have not only Russia, I think there is China, there is Turkiye, there are many other countries. All countries that respect our sovereignty are ready to work with us, but in a fair way," the top diplomat said.