UNSC Not Confirms Receiving Mali’s Request to Take Action Against Ukraine - Foreign Minister
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has not confirmed receiving Mali’s request to take action against Kiev's support for terrorism in Africa, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik, adding that the country's partnership with Russia allows Mali to defend its sovereignty on its own.
Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have earlier made a request to the UNSC to take action against Kiev's support for terrorism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region. The minister also said that Mali had decided to take a firm hold of improving security with the help of Russia.
12:45 GMT 10.11.2024
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has not confirmed receiving Mali’s request to take action against Kiev's support for terrorism in Africa, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik, adding that the country's partnership with Russia allows Mali to defend its sovereignty on its own.
Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have earlier made a request to the UNSC to take action against Kiev's support for terrorism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region.
"To date, the Security Council has not even acknowledged receipt of our submission. We know that Russia supports our initiative. We have not heard from anyone else," Diop said at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.
The minister also said that Mali had decided to take a firm hold of improving security with the help of Russia.

"Russia is our partner because its support enables us to have a military capability allowing the national armies of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to protect sovereignty and maintain territorial integrity. This security cooperation has been going well, and we hope it can run on so we can continue working together. But we have not only Russia, I think there is China, there is Turkiye, there are many other countries. All countries that respect our sovereignty are ready to work with us, but in a fair way," the top diplomat said.

