EU Has No Decision to Send Troops to Ukraine Under Any Capacity - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has no decision on the possible deployment of its troops in Ukraine under any capacity or any mandate, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.
"When it comes to EU boots on the ground, there is no such decision by the European Union at this stage that the EU would be sending its soldiers, in whatever capacity and with whatever mandate, onto Ukrainian soil
," Stano told a midday briefing.
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.