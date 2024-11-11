https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/iranian-foreign-minister-urges-europe-to-lift-sanctions-engage-in-dialogue-with-tehran-1120848326.html

Iranian Foreign Minister Urges Europe to Lift Sanctions, Engage in Dialogue With Tehran

Tehran is ready for dialogue with Europe, and European countries should lift sanctions against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with German media.

He stressed that economic restrictions only worsen the situation. In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program. The United States, under President Donald Trump, withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Tehran. In response, Iran announced a gradual reduction in its commitments under the deal, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

