Lebanon's Economic Losses From War With Israel Exceed $5Bln - Prime Minister
DOHA (Sputnik) - Lebanon's economic losses from the war with Israel exceeded $5 billion, Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday.
"The economic consequences of this military escalation increase the scale of the tragedy, since, according to the latest estimates of the World Bank, damage to Lebanon and material losses are currently estimated at $8.5 billion, of which $3.4 billion Lebanon lost as a result of the complete or partial destruction of 100,000 homes, and $5.1 billion - economic losses, including education, health, agriculture, environment and other sectors," Mikati said during the opening of the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on the situation in the Gaza Strip
and Lebanon.
No country can bear the burden of such enormous destruction alone, let alone Lebanon, which has been facing a worsening and unprecedented economic and financial crisis for the past five years, Mikati said and called on the sponsoring countries to "support the Lebanese state, constitutional, sovereign and financial institutions and continue to send urgent and urgent humanitarian, food and medical assistance."