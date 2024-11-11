https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/russia-will-not-tolerate-powers-alien-to-black-sea-to-establish-permanent-naval-presence-there-1120856924.html

Russia Will Not Tolerate Powers Alien to Black Sea to Establish Permanent Naval Presence There

Russia has no intention of letting anyone weaken its positions in the region in question, Patrushev said during an interview with a Russian newspaper, adding that permanent naval presence of non-Black Sea countries in the waters “in violation of the Montreux Convention” will not be tolerated.

Russia has no intention of letting anyone weaken its positions in the region in question, Patrushev said during an interview with a Russian newspaper, adding that permanent naval presence of non-Black Sea countries in the waters “in violation of the Montreux Convention” will not be tolerated.He further pointed out that the Russian Black Sea Fleet still retains its combat capabilities and is ready to repel all naval threats, despite the fact that Kiev’s “aggressive actions” in the region are being “coordinated by NATO specialists.”In the meantime, Patrushev pointed out, the US and the UK have since lost much of their once-considerable naval power.The British navy, for example, suffers from a severe deficit of sailors because naval service is simply no longer prestigious there, he said.Russia, on the other hand, maintains its status as one of the world’s leading naval powers and the Russian navy continues to perform all its duties, “including the most important one – nuclear deterrence.”“Our opponents should know that Russia’s naval nuclear shield always stands guard over our country,” Patrushev stated.He mentioned during the interview that while the US and its European allies pursue militarization of the Baltic Sea, Russia is taking additional measures to protect itself after Sweden and Finland joined NATO and against the backdrop of the Nord Stream blasts.He also warned that the United States seems set on instigating further escalation in the Middle East under the pretext of conducting naval operations there to protect maritime traffic. The ultimate goal of these actions is to facilitate a redistribution of the energy market and to exert pressure over countries like India and China which are interested in energy supply from abroad

