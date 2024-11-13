https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/blinken-faces-internal-pushback-over-continued-military-aid-to-israel-amid-gaza-crisis-1120874455.html

Blinken Faces Internal Pushback Over Continued Military Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

Blinken Faces Internal Pushback Over Continued Military Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

Sputnik International

Many US State Department officials urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to suspend at least some military aid to Israel in light of its failure to comply with US demands for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the Axios news portal reported on Wednesday.

2024-11-13T08:29+0000

2024-11-13T08:29+0000

2024-11-13T10:29+0000

americas

antony blinken

israel

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676203_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e9619878b0ddabfa40aaa16fb6fcf60.jpg

Other officials advocated continuing to pressure the Israelis on the issue rather than suspending arms sales, and Blinken eventually listened to them, the report said. Eight international human rights organizations said in a report on Tuesday that Israel had failed to meet US demands to resolve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip by the set deadline, noting that 15 of the 19 measures had not been implemented and four had been partially implemented. In mid-October, Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent a letter to Israel demanding that it take urgent steps to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza within 30 days or face consequences related to US arms deliveries. Israel has been repeatedly accused of obstructing humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip and imposing strict restrictions on the transportation of humanitarian goods. Israel has denied the claims, publishing reports that more than 900,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid entered the Palestinian enclave in less than a year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/us-will-not-suspend-arms-supplies-to-israel-over-humanitarian-crisis-in-gaza-1120580742.html

americas

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us state department, antony blinken, israel, palestine-israel crisis, gaza strip, gaza war