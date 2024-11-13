https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/fbi-arrests-cia-insider-for-leaking-intel-on-israels-plan-to-attack-iran-1120876790.html
FBI Arrests CIA Insider for Leaking Intel on Israel's Plan to Attack Iran
A man who worked overseas for the CIA has been indicted for leaking classified documents last month that appeared to shed light on Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing court documents and people familiar with the matter.
The official, Asif W. Rahman, was charged last week in federal court in Virginia with two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, the report said. Rahman was reportedly arrested by the FBI in Cambodia and brought to federal court in Guam to face charges. The documents he disclosed were prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and contained interpretations of satellite imagery that offer an insight into a possible strike by Israel on Iran, according to the report. The FBI confirmed in October it is investigating an alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with the Pentagon and intelligence community. The White House is deeply concerned about leaks of classified information, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said in the wake of the incident, calling it "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who worked overseas for the CIA has been indicted for leaking classified documents last month that appeared to shed light on Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing court documents and people familiar with the matter.
The official, Asif W. Rahman, was charged last week in federal court in Virginia with two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, the report said.
Rahman was reportedly arrested by the FBI in Cambodia and brought to federal court in Guam to face charges.
The documents he disclosed were prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and contained interpretations of satellite imagery that offer an insight into a possible strike by Israel on Iran, according to the report.
The FBI confirmed in October it is investigating an alleged leak
of classified documents and working closely with the Pentagon and intelligence community.
The White House is deeply concerned about leaks of classified information, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said in the wake of the incident, calling it "unacceptable."