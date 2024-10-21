International
White House 'Deeply Concerned' Over Leak of Israel's Iran Attack Plan
The White House is deeply concerned about leaks of classified information, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Monday, in the wake of an unauthorized release of documents about Israel's plans to attack Iran.
White House 'Deeply Concerned' Over Leak of Israel's Iran Attack Plan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House is deeply concerned about leaks of classified information, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Monday, in the wake of an unauthorized release of documents about Israel's plans to attack Iran.
"We are deeply concerned, and the president remains deeply concerned about any leakage of classified information into the public domain, that that is not supposed to happen, and it's unacceptable when it does," Kirby told reporters.
Earlier, CNN reported that the US is investigating a leak of top-secret intelligence regarding Israel’s plans to strike Iran, including Air Force exercises with air-to-ground missiles. The documents, dated October 15 and 16, surfaced online on October 18 and are marked "top secret," accessible only to members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. One document details Israeli munitions movement, while another covers Air Force drills, reportedly part of preparations for a strike on Iran.
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel for the second time in history, calling it an act of self-defense. According to the Israeli military, about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. Videos on social media showed the aftermath of the shells falling in different parts of Israel. According to Israeli authorities, the shelling did not cause any casualties among the country's citizens. Several media outlets reported the death of one person, presumably a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip, on the West Bank of the Jordan River.
The Iranians claim that the missiles hit Israeli military targets, while the Israelis call the damage "minimal." They promise to strike back, and the United States will come to the aid of its main Middle Eastern ally. After Iran's missile strike on Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the administration of US President Joe Biden had failed in the Middle East, demonstrating its complete helplessness in resolving crises.
