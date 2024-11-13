https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/israel-strikes-al-qusayr-neighborhood-in-syrian-province-of-homs---reports-1120879209.html
Israel Strikes Al Qusayr Neighborhood in Syrian Province of Homs - Reports
Israel Strikes Al Qusayr Neighborhood in Syrian Province of Homs - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli aircraft struck the Al Qusayr neighborhood in the Syrian Province of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.
2024-11-13T18:22+0000
2024-11-13T18:22+0000
2024-11-13T18:22+0000
military
israel
homs
syria
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105730/08/1057300894_0:164:3136:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_33e4834367d9ac02d902d793e34481af.jpg
Air defense systems are repelling the attack, the report added.Israeli military forces regularly strike Syrian territory as part of their campaign against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. Earlier, Israeli drones attacked a residential building in the Shiite district of Damascus, Zainab, resulting in seven fatalities. The neighborhood, located in the southern part of the Syrian capital, is home to thousands of refugees from neighboring Lebanon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/israel-plans-to-create-buffer-zone-in-syria---reports-1120570227.html
israel
homs
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105730/08/1057300894_174:0:2962:2091_1920x0_80_0_0_92987df90b2904ec9e190da0aff29264.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel, syria, israel strikes syria, israel strikes syrian homs
israel, syria, israel strikes syria, israel strikes syrian homs
Israel Strikes Al Qusayr Neighborhood in Syrian Province of Homs - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli aircraft struck the Al Qusayr neighborhood in the Syrian Province of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.
Air defense systems are repelling the attack, the report added.
Israeli military forces regularly strike Syrian territory as part of their campaign against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. Earlier, Israeli drones attacked a residential building in the Shiite district of Damascus, Zainab, resulting in seven fatalities
. The neighborhood, located in the southern part of the Syrian capital, is home to thousands of refugees from neighboring Lebanon.