Israel Strikes Al Qusayr Neighborhood in Syrian Province of Homs - Reports
Air defense systems are repelling the attack, the report added.Israeli military forces regularly strike Syrian territory as part of their campaign against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. Earlier, Israeli drones attacked a residential building in the Shiite district of Damascus, Zainab, resulting in seven fatalities. The neighborhood, located in the southern part of the Syrian capital, is home to thousands of refugees from neighboring Lebanon.
Israel Strikes Al Qusayr Neighborhood in Syrian Province of Homs - Reports

18:22 GMT 13.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli aircraft struck the Al Qusayr neighborhood in the Syrian Province of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.
Air defense systems are repelling the attack, the report added.
World
World
Israel Plans to Create Buffer Zone in Syria - Reports
16 October, 05:43 GMT
Israeli military forces regularly strike Syrian territory as part of their campaign against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. Earlier, Israeli drones attacked a residential building in the Shiite district of Damascus, Zainab, resulting in seven fatalities. The neighborhood, located in the southern part of the Syrian capital, is home to thousands of refugees from neighboring Lebanon.
