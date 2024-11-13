https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/israel-strikes-al-qusayr-neighborhood-in-syrian-province-of-homs---reports-1120879209.html

Israel Strikes Al Qusayr Neighborhood in Syrian Province of Homs - Reports

Israel Strikes Al Qusayr Neighborhood in Syrian Province of Homs - Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli aircraft struck the Al Qusayr neighborhood in the Syrian Province of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

2024-11-13T18:22+0000

2024-11-13T18:22+0000

2024-11-13T18:22+0000

military

israel

homs

syria

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105730/08/1057300894_0:164:3136:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_33e4834367d9ac02d902d793e34481af.jpg

Air defense systems are repelling the attack, the report added.Israeli military forces regularly strike Syrian territory as part of their campaign against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. Earlier, Israeli drones attacked a residential building in the Shiite district of Damascus, Zainab, resulting in seven fatalities. The neighborhood, located in the southern part of the Syrian capital, is home to thousands of refugees from neighboring Lebanon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/israel-plans-to-create-buffer-zone-in-syria---reports-1120570227.html

israel

homs

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, syria, israel strikes syria, israel strikes syrian homs