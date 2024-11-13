International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Admits Ukrainian Defenses Crumbling as Russia Makes Fastest Donbass Advances Since 2022
Kiev Admits Ukrainian Defenses Crumbling as Russia Makes Fastest Donbass Advances Since 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian officials admit that Russian forces are advancing in the Donbass faster than ever since 2022 and that Ukrainian defenses are...
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
donald trump
Ukrainian military officials, soldiers and analysts also believe that the next few months will be critical in the Ukraine conflict, the newspaper said. Ukraine will reportedly try to stabilize its defenses and strengthen its position to secure more favorable conditions in possible negotiations with Moscow that Kiev may be forced to hold by US President-elect Donald Trump. More Ukrainian medical personnel will also be sent to the eastern front ahead of heavy fighting expected in the coming days and weeks, the paper added, citing an unnamed Ukrainian army spokesperson. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had reported on the difficult situation for Ukrainian troops in some areas of the Donetsk People's Republic and that a decision had been taken to significantly reinforce them.
ukraine, russia, donbass, donald trump
Kiev Admits Ukrainian Defenses Crumbling as Russia Makes Fastest Donbass Advances Since 2022

09:41 GMT 13.11.2024 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 13.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian officials admit that Russian forces are advancing in the Donbass faster than ever since 2022 and that Ukrainian defenses are crumbling amid manpower shortages, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Ukrainian military officials, soldiers and analysts also believe that the next few months will be critical in the Ukraine conflict, the newspaper said. Ukraine will reportedly try to stabilize its defenses and strengthen its position to secure more favorable conditions in possible negotiations with Moscow that Kiev may be forced to hold by US President-elect Donald Trump.
More Ukrainian medical personnel will also be sent to the eastern front ahead of heavy fighting expected in the coming days and weeks, the paper added, citing an unnamed Ukrainian army spokesperson.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had reported on the difficult situation for Ukrainian troops in some areas of the Donetsk People's Republic and that a decision had been taken to significantly reinforce them.
