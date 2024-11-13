https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/kiev-admits-ukrainian-defenses-crumbling-as-russia-makes-fastest-donbass-advances-since-2022-1120874765.html

Kiev Admits Ukrainian Defenses Crumbling as Russia Makes Fastest Donbass Advances Since 2022

Kiev Admits Ukrainian Defenses Crumbling as Russia Makes Fastest Donbass Advances Since 2022

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian officials admit that Russian forces are advancing in the Donbass faster than ever since 2022 and that Ukrainian defenses are... 13.11.2024, Sputnik International

2024-11-13T09:41+0000

2024-11-13T09:41+0000

2024-11-13T10:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

donbass

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_89a7cf18043e4b2aef74215a7d112199.jpg

Ukrainian military officials, soldiers and analysts also believe that the next few months will be critical in the Ukraine conflict, the newspaper said. Ukraine will reportedly try to stabilize its defenses and strengthen its position to secure more favorable conditions in possible negotiations with Moscow that Kiev may be forced to hold by US President-elect Donald Trump. More Ukrainian medical personnel will also be sent to the eastern front ahead of heavy fighting expected in the coming days and weeks, the paper added, citing an unnamed Ukrainian army spokesperson. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had reported on the difficult situation for Ukrainian troops in some areas of the Donetsk People's Republic and that a decision had been taken to significantly reinforce them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/kurakhovo-why-russias-liberation-of-this-city-spells-disaster-for-ukraine-1120854862.html

ukraine

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, donbass, donald trump