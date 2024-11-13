https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/may-be-new-beginning-what-could-come-from-turkiye-severing-relations-with-israel-1120877915.html

'May Be New Beginning': What Could Come From Turkiye Severing Relations With Israel

“If Turkiye is now cutting off its diplomatic relations formally with Israel, it may be a new beginning. But in terms of any impact that it is likely to make on the Middle East and on Israel, I would think it would make almost no impact at all on the region or in the on the Israeli attitude,” said Hasan Unal, professor of political science and international relations at Ankara Baskent University.

analysis

hasan unal

recep tayyip erdogan

israel

turkiye

middle east

oytun orhan

israeli-palestinian conflict

Commenting on this development, Hasan Unal, professor of political science and international relations at Ankara Baskent University, noted that he does not know exactly what this means since Turkiye “cut off its diplomatic ties to Israel months before or just months after the Israeli operations began in Gaza.”His sentiment was echoed by Turkish political analyst Oytun Orhan from the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, who said that Turkiye started the process of severing relations with Israel in October 2023 over Tel Aviv’s mass killings of civilians in the Gaza Strip.He also said that Erdogan’s declaration reflects the will of the Turkish people who condemn Israel’s actions and seek the cessation of bloodshed in Palestine.“It is possible for Turkiye to sever all relations with Israel and completely isolate it if it so chooses,” added Mehmet Rakipoglu, researcher on international affairs at Dimensions for Strategic Studies think tank. “Despite this, Israel continues to commit genocide because it is protected by several states, primarily Arab regimes and the United States.”Meanwhile, Unal argued that Erdogan’s move is unlikely to have a serious impact on the situation in region.He added that this development may further complicate relations between Turkiye and the United States as the incoming Trump administration, “as seen from various vantage points, is going to be quite pro-Israeli.”Unal also pointed out that, despite declarations about Turkiye cutting off its trade with Israel, “there are quite a considerable allegations and some appear to be not easily deniable, if you like, - that Turkiye is carrying on with its trade with Israel through Palestine.”“In other words, goods destined for Israel in the past are now destined for Palestine. But you know, once they arrived in an Israeli port like Ashdod, for instance, they are taken over by Israeli companies,” he elaborated.

