Russian Forces Secure Village Near Zaporozhye Border, Strike Key Ukrainian Infrastructure

Russian Forces Secure Village Near Zaporozhye Border, Strike Key Ukrainian Infrastructure

Russian aviation and artillery struck Ukrainian Armed Forces airfield infrastructure and energy facilities supporting its military-industrial complex, while air defenses shot down 85 drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on military airfield infrastructure, energy facilities used to support Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 139 areas," the statement from the ministry said.Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry announced."Forces of the Vostok Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry noted.Furthermore, the Vostok Battlegroup targeted formations of four Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Velikaya Novoselka, Temirovka, Novodonetskoye, and Zelyonoye Pole in the DPR.They also repelled two counterattacks by assault groups. The enemy's losses included:Other DevelopmentsThe Tsentr Battlegroup inflicted losses on six Ukrainian brigades in various areas of the Donetsk People's Republic and repelled 10 counterattacks. Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered over 480 personnel losses. The group advanced further into enemy defenses and struck personnel and equipment of the 100th Mechanized Brigade, 5th Mountain Assault Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 101st Territorial Defense Brigade, and the 1st and 18th National Guard Brigades near Andreyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Petrovka, Sukhoy Yar, and Dmitrov. They repelled counterattacks by the 42nd and 117th Mechanized Brigades, 152nd Jäger Brigade, 49th and 425th Assault Battalions, 35th Marine Brigade, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine. Enemy losses included over 480 personnel, one tank, three armored vehicles, seven vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.The Sever Battlegroup inflicted losses on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region, eliminating up to 110 personnel. They targeted the 113th and 120th Territorial Defense Brigades and the 5th Border Detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service in Udy, Vilcha, Krasnokutsk, Odnorobovka, and Liptsy. Losses included up to 110 personnel, three vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. A drone production facility was also destroyed.The Yug Battlegroup improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on several Ukrainian brigades. Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered up to 720 personnel losses. Strikes were carried out against the 33rd, 54th, 56th, and 81st Mechanized Brigades, the 46th Airmobile Brigade, and the 79th Air Assault Brigade near Yantarnoye, Druzhkovka, Dyleyevka, Reznovka, Privolye, Minkovka, Kurakhovo, Dronovka, and Seversk. Losses included two tanks, eight vehicles, a 152-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 105-mm M119 howitzer, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two Anklav-N electronic warfare systems, and two ammunition depots.The Zapad Battlegroup inflicted losses on four Ukrainian brigades and repelled seven counterattacks. Ukrainian forces lost up to 500 personnel. Strikes targeted the 28th, 43rd, and 63rd Mechanized Brigades and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade in Novoplatonovka, Zagrizovo, Petropavlovka, and the Serebryansky forestry area. Counterattacks by the 14th and 53rd Mechanized Brigades and the 77th Airmobile Brigade were repelled. Losses included three tanks, two armored vehicles, six vehicles, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, two Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare systems, and five field ammunition depots.The Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted losses on Ukrainian formations, with total enemy losses reaching up to 65 personnel. Strikes targeted the 31st Mechanized Brigade and the 124th, 126th, and 129th Territorial Defense Brigades in Pyatykhatky and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region, as well as Mikhailovka, Antonovka, and Shlyakhovoye in the Kherson region. Losses included three vehicles, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare system.

