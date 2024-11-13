International
Trump Returns to White House for Meeting With Biden on Transfer of Power
Trump Returns to White House for Meeting With Biden on Transfer of Power
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the transition following the November 5 election.
"Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said as the two were seated by the fireplace. Trump told Biden that "he very much appreciates" the current president's pledge of smooth transition. "Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today," he added. The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival to the White House, according to a press pool report. Jill Biden gave Donald Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Melania, which also expressed her team’s readiness to assist with the transition.
donald trump, joe biden, white house, us, republicans, democrats, 2024 us presidential election, power transition
Trump Returns to White House for Meeting With Biden on Transfer of Power

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the transition following the November 5 election.
"Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said as the two were seated by the fireplace.
Trump told Biden that "he very much appreciates" the current president's pledge of smooth transition.
"It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe," Trump said.
"Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today," he added.
The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival to the White House, according to a press pool report. Jill Biden gave Donald Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Melania, which also expressed her team’s readiness to assist with the transition.
