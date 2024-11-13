https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/biden-trump-to-meet-in-oval-office-on-wednesday-1120871572.html
Biden, Trump to Meet in Oval Office on Wednesday
Outgoing US President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump in the White House's Oval Office on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. local time (16:00 GMT). The outgoing president is expected to discuss the power transition process with his successor. This will be their first extended face-to-face meeting since the presidential election debate in June. Biden's poor performance during the face-off sparked concerns about his candidacy, ultimately leading to his replacement with Vice President Kamala Harris. Notably, Trump did not welcome Biden to the Oval Office in 2020 after losing the bid for a second term.
