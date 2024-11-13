https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/ukraine-disturbed-over-no-place-for-mike-pompeo-in-new-trump-team--report-1120873020.html
Ukraine Disturbed Over ‘No Place’ for Mike Pompeo in New Trump Team – Report
President-elect Donald Trump announced last week that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not serve in the incoming US administration.
Kiev is concerned about the fact that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
will not be part of the new US administration following Donald Trump’s election victory, The Economist
reports.
Senior Ukrainian officials "were disturbed" when Trump announced "there would be no place for Pompeo, seen as more sympathetic [to Ukraine]", the media adds, quoting one of the officials as saying that it is "a very negative development".
"The worry now is that Trump’s offer to Ukraine
will come to resemble something closer to ideas put forward by J.D. Vance, the incoming vice president," something that "would essentially rule out [Ukraine’s] NATO membership
", among other things, the report also said.
This comes after the president-elect denied media reports about his intention to nominate Pompeo as the new secretary of defense.
"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump administration, which is currently in formation," Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social network earlier.
Pompeo earlier came up with a so-called "peace plan" for Ukraine, claiming in his op-ed for the Wall Street Journal
that in case of his victory, he would set up a $500 billion "lend-lease" program for the Kiev regime
, lifting all restrictions on the type of weapons it can obtain and use against Russia.