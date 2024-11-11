https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/what-does-trumps-decision-to-not-hire-pompeo-mean-for-ukraine-lobbyists-in-dc--1120855699.html

What Does Trump's Decision to Not Hire Pompeo Mean for Ukraine Lobbyists in DC?

President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his Social Truth account on November 9 that he "will not invite… former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump administration, which is currently in formation." Prior to the announcement the #NoPompeo hashtag was trending on X.

Pompeo has been praised as "a Ukraine advocate" by the Ukraine press, making one wonder how Trump's decision could affect the Kiev regime and its lobbyists.What's Known About Pompeo's Ties with Ukraine?In June, Pompeo called the Ukraine conflict "a European challenge and therefore a challenge that the United States needs to be all in on" while speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London. He insisted that Ukraine is "central" to America's national security.In late July, the former CIA director came up with a "peace plan" for Ukraine, claiming in his op-ed for the Wall Street Journal that in case of a Trump victory, he would set a $500 billion "lend-lease" program for Ukraine lifting all restrictions on type of weapons Ukraine can get and use. The plan also envisaged “bulk[ing] up America’s defense industry", "swiftly admit[ting] Ukraine [to the European Union] and help[ing] it modernize and develop its economy."The "peace plan" author, Pompeo, is mired in an apparent conflict of interest given that he is "a board member of a major Ukrainian telecom company [Kyivstar]," wrote the Quincy Institute's Eli Clifton on July 29. Potential EU membership "would almost certainly benefit Kyivstar and its shareholders, whose interests Pompeo is entrusted to protect," Clifton stressed.What is Kyivstar?The Ukrainian telecom company, Kyivstar, is a subsidiary of VEON, a global digital operator. Pompeo joined Kyivstar's board of directors in November 2023 "in his capacity as a Partner of Impact Investments, a newly established US-based strategic and financial advisory and investment firm," VEON's press release said.VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu also joined Kyivstar's board of directors, demonstrating "VEON’s commitment to Ukraine and to the recovery and reconstruction of the country," according to the press release.Earlier, VEON committed $600 million in investments in Ukraine over the next three years and launched an “Invest in Ukraine NOW!” initiative calling on other international companies to commit to "Ukraine’s rebuilding".VEON exited Russia and completed the sale of its Russian subsidiary by October 9, 2023.Pompeo's Op-Ed Co-Author is Director of a Firm Lobbying for Ukraine and US Arm CompaniesThe WSJ op-ed detailing the Ukraine "peace plan" was written by Pompeo together with David J. Urban, managing director at the BGR Group.The BGR Group is a lobbying firm that was hired by 208 clients in 2024, for a total amount of $33.37 million, according to Open Secrets. Among its clients is RTX, former known as Raytheon, that paid the group $180,000 in 2024 and $240,000 in 2023. US defense contractors have benefitted enormously amid the ongoing Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.According to the Quincy Institute, BGR was registered as an agent "for two foreign principals based in Ukraine in May 2022," and is providing "pro-bono representation" for Vadym Ivchenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, and Elena Lipkivska Ergul, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.

