US Strikes Weapon, Logistics Objects of Iran-Backed Group in Syria - CENTCOM

US forces on Wednesday struck a weapon storage and a logistics headquarters of an Iran-aligned militia group in Syria, the US Central Command said.

"Today, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed militia group's weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility. These strikes were in response to a rocket attack on U.S. personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi," the command said in a statement. The strikes are expected to "degrade the Iranian-backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks" on forces of the US and its allies in the region.The statement noted that the strikes were in response to a missile attack on a US base located in Shaddadi in Al-Hasakah province in northern Syria.

