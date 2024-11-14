https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/brazil-makes-brics-new-development-bank-g20-partner---russian-fm-ambassador-1120880677.html
Brazil Makes BRICS New Development Bank G20 Partner - Russian FM Ambassador
Brazil has made the BRICS New Development Bank a G20 partner in 2024, and several G20 countries could join it, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Marat Berdyev told Sputnik.
Work on the final G20 declaration is difficult, but Russia hopes for the document to be adopted in a balanced manner, Berdyev said.
LIMA (Sputnik) - Brazil has made the BRICS New Development Bank a G20 partner in 2024, and several G20 countries could join it, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Marat Berdyev told Sputnik.
"This year, the New Development Bank acted as a partner of the G20
and was invited by the Brazilian presidency for the first time to participate in numerous forum events, including the leaders' summit, which indicates the growth of its international authority and position," Berdyev said.
He noted, however, that it is still difficult to say whether the bank's participation in the G20 events will result in specific projects.
"There are countries in the G20 that could interact with this bank, could consider joining its activities and even becoming shareholders. In my opinion, such prospects are quite real," the diplomat added.
Answering the question about whether Brazil's initiative had met resistance from Western countries, Berdyev emphasized that they were unlikely to be very pleased with such a decision, "but no one openly spoke out against" the initiative.
A number of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries have expressed interest in settlements in national currencies, Marat Berdyev said.
"Yes, there is such interest [in settlements in national currencies]. I would not like to name specific countries, because APEC has rules that internal discussions remain confidential. But there is interest," Berdyev said.
Moreover, APEC has financial issues to be addressed by finance ministries, and they touch upon them, he said.
Work on the final G20 declaration is difficult, but Russia hopes for the document to be adopted in a balanced manner, Berdyev said.
"Our delegation is led by long-time, probably the most experienced, Sherpa in the association - deputy head of the Presidential Expert Directorate Svetlana Lukash, she is accompanied by a powerful team of Russian experts. Work on the text is difficult. The positions are different... It feels like this process should end with the adoption of a final declaration in a balanced way... We are counting on a positive result," the diplomat said.