Brazil Makes BRICS New Development Bank G20 Partner - Russian FM Ambassador

Brazil has made the BRICS New Development Bank a G20 partner in 2024, and several G20 countries could join it, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Marat Berdyev told Sputnik.

2024-11-14T04:57+0000

2024-11-14T04:57+0000

2024-11-14T05:00+0000

world

kurban berdyev

brazil

russia

g20

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

apec

"This year, the New Development Bank acted as a partner of the G20 and was invited by the Brazilian presidency for the first time to participate in numerous forum events, including the leaders' summit, which indicates the growth of its international authority and position," Berdyev said. He noted, however, that it is still difficult to say whether the bank's participation in the G20 events will result in specific projects. Answering the question about whether Brazil's initiative had met resistance from Western countries, Berdyev emphasized that they were unlikely to be very pleased with such a decision, "but no one openly spoke out against" the initiative.A number of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries have expressed interest in settlements in national currencies, Marat Berdyev said.Moreover, APEC has financial issues to be addressed by finance ministries, and they touch upon them, he said.Work on the final G20 declaration is difficult, but Russia hopes for the document to be adopted in a balanced manner, Berdyev said.

brazil

russia

brazil makes brics new development bank g20 partner, g20 countries, russian foreign ministry ambassador marat berdyev