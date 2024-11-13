https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/lavrov-to-visit-brazil-on-nov-18-19-to-participate-in-g20-summit-1120875154.html
Lavrov to Visit Brazil on Nov 18-19 to Participate in G20 Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Brazil on November 18-19 to participate in the G20 summit, as well as hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the event, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The next summit of the G20 will be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, the delegation of our country at this event will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova told a briefing. Lavrov will speak at the plenary session and hold a number of bilateral meetings, the diplomat added. "The speeches of the Russian Foreign Minister are scheduled for November 18 during plenary sessions on the topics of combating inequality, hunger and poverty, as well as the reform of global institutions. A series of bilateral talks and contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also planned on the sidelines of the summit," Zakharova added.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Brazil on November 18-19 to participate in the G20 summit, as well as hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the event, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The next summit of the G20
will be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, the delegation of our country at this event will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova told a briefing.
Lavrov will speak at the plenary session and hold a number of bilateral meetings, the diplomat added
.
"The speeches of the Russian Foreign Minister
are scheduled for November 18 during plenary sessions on the topics of combating inequality, hunger and poverty, as well as the reform of global institutions. A series of bilateral talks and contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also planned on the sidelines of the summit," Zakharova added.