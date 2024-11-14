https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/civilians-targeted-israeli-airstrikes-hit-residential-areas-in-syrian-capital-1120886817.html

Civilians Targeted: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Residential Areas in Syrian Capital

Israeli aircraft hit one of the central districts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Mazzeh, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

Another strike hit a residential building in the Qudsaya district, the news agency said.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, while launching airstrikes not only on Lebanese territory but also on Syria.The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have also targeted infrastructure along the border between the two Arab countries, claiming it is used for supplying weapons Hezbollah, as well as regularly striking Damascus.In October, the IDF also attacked the Iranian-owned Saba Machinery Manufacturing Plant in the industrial town of Hesya in Syria's Homs province, along with many other targets.Other civilian infrastructure targeted in the attacks included a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area in the Damascus suburbs, where an attack on November 10 killed seven civilians, including women and children, and injured 20 others. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia condemned Israel's aggression against Syria. He noted that the scope of hostilities in the Middle East was expanding, leading to further destabilization in the region and escalating tensions.

