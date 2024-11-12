International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/iran-sonnects-to-russias-mir-payment-system-why-it-matters----1120866241.html
Iran Сonnects to Russia's Mir Payment System: Why It Matters
Iran Сonnects to Russia's Mir Payment System: Why It Matters
Sputnik International
The first stage of the integration process, announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in 2022, will allow holders of Shetab national payment system cards to use them at cash machines in Russia.
2024-11-12T13:37+0000
2024-11-12T14:02+0000
analysis
russia
iran
mir payment system
bank card
use
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120865701_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_80d3a82fe419721927282124fc29c1ce.jpg
Russia's Mir and Iran's Shetab payment systems have officially been linked at a ceremony in Tehran, meaning that Russian citizens will soon be able to use their Mir bank cards at Iranian ATMs, while Iranians will use Shetab cards in cash machines in Russia.Russia's financial system, touted by President Vladimir Putin as "absolutely healthy," now spans the globe. Which countries support it?Eight other countries are considering joining the payment system: Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, India, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Nigeria and Ethiopia.Citing current "pivotal times", he said that "every serious step" to develop and use "alternative payment methods to the US dollar-centric traditional system is part of an evolving, truly multipolar effort that forms only one part of what can be called a financial template for the future.""There is still ‘the Global South’, and a host of countries such as those participating in BRICS, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), and MERCOSUR (Southern Common Market) [among others], with plans to connect financially to one or another degree over the coming few years," Goncharoff concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russias-mir-payment-system-helps-form-financial-system-of-new-world---maduro-1111311523.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120865701_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8b1aed4c3fe4f8e759a5213ad79e71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's mir and iran’s shetab payment systems, russia's mir bank card, russia’s financial system, financial cooperation between russia and iran, national currencies
russia's mir and iran’s shetab payment systems, russia's mir bank card, russia’s financial system, financial cooperation between russia and iran, national currencies

Iran Сonnects to Russia's Mir Payment System: Why It Matters

13:37 GMT 12.11.2024 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 12.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants / Go to the mediabankA MIR bank card is seen being used in Yerevan, Armenia. File photo
A MIR bank card is seen being used in Yerevan, Armenia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2024
© Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The first stage of the integration process, announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in 2022, will allow holders of the Iranian national payment system cards to use them at cash machines in Russia. During the second phase, Russian citizens will be able to start using their Mir cards in Iran.
Russia's Mir and Iran's Shetab payment systems have officially been linked at a ceremony in Tehran, meaning that Russian citizens will soon be able to use their Mir bank cards at Iranian ATMs, while Iranians will use Shetab cards in cash machines in Russia.
Russia's financial system, touted by President Vladimir Putin as "absolutely healthy," now spans the globe. Which countries support it?

Today, Mir cards can be used in 12 countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as Cuba, Laos, Myanmar, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Eight other countries are considering joining the payment system: Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, India, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Nigeria and Ethiopia.
When it comes to Iran becoming another country where the use of the Mir platform is allowed, "it will make financial cooperation between Russia and Iran smoother and more efficient through the instant conversion and transfer of their currencies," Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and general director of consulting firm Goncharoff LCC, told Sputnik.
Citing current "pivotal times", he said that "every serious step" to develop and use "alternative payment methods to the US dollar-centric traditional system is part of an evolving, truly multipolar effort that forms only one part of what can be called a financial template for the future."
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speach during a press conference to launch to the market a new oil-backed cryptocurrency called Petro, at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on February 20, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
Economy
Russia's Mir Payment System Contributes to Emerging Global Finance Network - Maduro
20 June 2023, 05:34 GMT
Globally, there are other countries that "want the freedom to choose their own path to economic development and find themselves in close cooperation to develop and then integrate usable payment systems using their national currencies," the analyst added.
"There is still ‘the Global South’, and a host of countries such as those participating in BRICS, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), and MERCOSUR (Southern Common Market) [among others], with plans to connect financially to one or another degree over the coming few years," Goncharoff concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала