Iran Сonnects to Russia's Mir Payment System: Why It Matters

The first stage of the integration process, announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in 2022, will allow holders of Shetab national payment system cards to use them at cash machines in Russia.

Russia's Mir and Iran's Shetab payment systems have officially been linked at a ceremony in Tehran, meaning that Russian citizens will soon be able to use their Mir bank cards at Iranian ATMs, while Iranians will use Shetab cards in cash machines in Russia.Russia's financial system, touted by President Vladimir Putin as "absolutely healthy," now spans the globe. Which countries support it?Eight other countries are considering joining the payment system: Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, India, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Nigeria and Ethiopia.Citing current "pivotal times", he said that "every serious step" to develop and use "alternative payment methods to the US dollar-centric traditional system is part of an evolving, truly multipolar effort that forms only one part of what can be called a financial template for the future.""There is still ‘the Global South’, and a host of countries such as those participating in BRICS, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), and MERCOSUR (Southern Common Market) [among others], with plans to connect financially to one or another degree over the coming few years," Goncharoff concluded.

