From VT4 Tanks to Swarm Munitions: What Russia's Shoigu Saw at Airshow China 2024

From VT4 Tanks to Swarm Munitions: What Russia's Shoigu Saw at Airshow China 2024

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu inspected Chinese-made tanks, electronic warfare systems, self-propelled howitzers and light buggies at Airshow China-2024.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu inspected Chinese-made tanks, electronic warfare systems, self-propelled howitzers, and light buggies at Airshow China 2024.At the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) stand, he was shown a VT4 tank, several wheeled electronic warfare systems, and a PLC155/52(SH15) self-propelled howitzer.China South Industries Group (CSGC) showed the Russian Security Council secretary a short-range SAM system, vehicle-mounted UHF UAV countermeasure system, and several CS/UR5 swarm-launched barrage munition systems based on the Mengshi wheeled platform. In addition, several types of lightweight buggies were demonstrated. Russia's fifth-generation Su-57E multirole fighter was also showcased at the exhibition, immediately impressing attendees. Shoigu noted that the fighter has proven itself excellently in the special military operation zone. "An outstanding machine, performing wonderfully. It proved itself very well during its first combat use," Shoigu said in conversation with a test pilot. China's largest international airshow is held every two years in the coastal city of Zhuhai. It features military and civilian aircraft, space, navigation, and radar equipment, aviation weapons, rocket engines, fire control and air defense systems.Russia is a traditional participant of the Zhuhai Airshow.

