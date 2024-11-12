https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/russia-china-relations-one-of-pillars-of-global-politics-security---shoigu-during-meeting-with-yi-1120859762.html
'Russia-China Relations One of Pillars of Global Politics, Security' - Shoigu During Meeting With Yi
The press office of the Russian Security Council earlier said that the body’s Secretary Sergei Shoigu will visit China on November 11-14 to meet with the country's top political leadership.
Relations between Russia and China are one of the pillars of global politics and security, as well as one of the global stabilizing factors, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.The Russian Security Council earlier said that the two officials are expected to discuss current issues of international and regional security, as well as bilateral cooperation during the talks. Shoigu, who is currently on a four-day working visit to China, will also hold talks with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, later this week.During the visit, the Russian Security Council Secretary will also attend the Airshow China 2024 international airshow in Zhuhai, where Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet will be demonstrated abroad for the first time.The visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said at last week's meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club that relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented level and based on mutual trust. Putin stressed that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing remains one of the most important factors of international stability.
05:47 GMT 12.11.2024 (Updated: 05:51 GMT 12.11.2024)
The press office of the Russian Security Council earlier said that the body’s Secretary Sergei Shoigu will visit China on November 11-14 to meet with the country's top political leadership.
Relations between Russia and China are one of the pillars of global politics and security, as well as one of the global stabilizing factors, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Over three quarters of a century, China has achieved outstanding success, and our bilateral ties have become one of the core elements in global politics and security, the main stabilizing factor in international affairs," Shoigu said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.
The Russian Security Council earlier said that the two officials are expected to discuss current issues of international and regional security, as well as bilateral cooperation
during the talks.
"The aim of the current consultations is to implement the important consensus reached by the Russian and Chinese leaders at their meetings this year, as well as to have an in-depth exchange of views and coordinate positions on bilateral relations and key issues affecting the strategic security interests of the two countries, so as to enhance mutual trust," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian , in turn, said at a briefing on Monday.
Shoigu, who is currently on a four-day working visit to China, will also hold talks with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, later this week.
During the visit, the Russian Security Council Secretary will also attend the Airshow China 2024 international airshow in Zhuhai, where Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet
will be demonstrated abroad for the first time.
The visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin
said at last week's meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club that relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented level and based on mutual trust. Putin stressed that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing remains one of the most important factors of international stability.