https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/iran-supports-russian-efforts-towards-israel-lebanon-ceasefire---adviser-to-foreign-minster-1120881277.html
Iran Supports Russian Efforts Towards Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire - Adviser to Foreign Minster
Iran Supports Russian Efforts Towards Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire - Adviser to Foreign Minster
Sputnik International
Tehran supports Moscow's efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-11-14T06:07+0000
2024-11-14T06:07+0000
2024-11-14T06:07+0000
world
israel-lebanon tensions
russia
israel
hezbollah
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg
The Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said earlier that Moscow was working to stop the violence in Lebanon, including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the country and the withdrawal of Hezbollah behind the Blue Line. Asked whether Tehran is in talks with Moscow about a ceasefire in Lebanon, where it supports Hezbollah, he said consultations with Russia are underway on all issues and that "none of the issues is an exception". Khaji also expressed doubts about the sincerity of Israel's intention to reach a ceasefire agreement, as public statements by its officials suggest otherwise.Iran will exercise its right to self-defense in response to Israeli airstrikes when it deems necessary, Ali Asghar Khaji said.On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel for the second time in history, calling it an act of self-defense. According to the Israeli military, about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. According to Israeli authorities, the shelling did not cause any casualties among the country's citizens. Several media outlets reported the death of one person, presumably a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank.The Israel Defense Forces said in late October that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not include nuclear or oil facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/us-warns-iraq-against-allowing-iran-to-attack-israel-from-its-territory--reports-1120788197.html
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66b1097778c3dc70ebd4e0bbc783db18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel-lebanon ceasefire, tehran supports moscow's efforts, ceasefire between israel and lebanon
israel-lebanon ceasefire, tehran supports moscow's efforts, ceasefire between israel and lebanon
Iran Supports Russian Efforts Towards Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire - Adviser to Foreign Minster
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Tehran supports Moscow's efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik on Thursday.
The Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said earlier that Moscow was working to stop the violence in Lebanon, including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the country and the withdrawal of Hezbollah behind the Blue Line.
"We welcome any solution and any step aimed at stopping the killing of civilians, the attacks on economic and urban infrastructure, and that will help establish a ceasefire. Whether it is Russia or any other party that can stop the Israeli killing machine, we support such efforts," Khaji said.
Asked whether Tehran is in talks with Moscow about a ceasefire in Lebanon
, where it supports Hezbollah, he said consultations with Russia are underway on all issues and that "none of the issues is an exception".
Khaji also expressed doubts about the sincerity of Israel's intention to reach a ceasefire agreement, as public statements by its officials suggest otherwise.
Iran will exercise its right to self-defense in response to Israeli airstrikes when it deems necessary, Ali Asghar Khaji said.
"The Israeli aggression [against Iran] is a violation of the UN Charter and of international law. They have violated our sovereignty. Defending ourselves is our legal right. We believe that we can exercise this right when and how we see fit," the official said when asked if Tehran was preparing a response to Israel's October strikes on Iran.
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel for the second time in history, calling it an act of self-defense. According to the Israeli military, about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. According to Israeli authorities, the shelling did not cause any casualties among the country's citizens. Several media outlets reported the death of one person, presumably a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank.
The Israel Defense Forces said in late October that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not include nuclear or oil facilities.