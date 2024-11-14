https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/iran-supports-russian-efforts-towards-israel-lebanon-ceasefire---adviser-to-foreign-minster-1120881277.html

Iran Supports Russian Efforts Towards Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire - Adviser to Foreign Minster

Tehran supports Moscow's efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said earlier that Moscow was working to stop the violence in Lebanon, including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the country and the withdrawal of Hezbollah behind the Blue Line. Asked whether Tehran is in talks with Moscow about a ceasefire in Lebanon, where it supports Hezbollah, he said consultations with Russia are underway on all issues and that "none of the issues is an exception". Khaji also expressed doubts about the sincerity of Israel's intention to reach a ceasefire agreement, as public statements by its officials suggest otherwise.Iran will exercise its right to self-defense in response to Israeli airstrikes when it deems necessary, Ali Asghar Khaji said.On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel for the second time in history, calling it an act of self-defense. According to the Israeli military, about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. According to Israeli authorities, the shelling did not cause any casualties among the country's citizens. Several media outlets reported the death of one person, presumably a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank.The Israel Defense Forces said in late October that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not include nuclear or oil facilities.

