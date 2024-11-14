https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/kremlin-confirms-putin-saudi-crown-prince-discussed-ukrainian-conflict-1120883835.html

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed Ukrainian Conflict

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed Ukrainian Conflict

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2024-11-14T11:10+0000

2024-11-14T11:10+0000

2024-11-14T11:10+0000

world

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

crown prince mohammed bin salman

ukraine

saudi arabia

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115435001_0:0:2992:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_4745781c5083b17c609ebda8f3722e2e.jpg

"The topic of the conflict was touched upon. We have nothing more to comment on this," Peskov said, answering a question about whether any specific proposals and initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian conflict were expressed during the conversation. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Putin held a telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Salman and discussed OPEC+ cooperation, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Later, the Saudi state agency SPA reported that the leaders also discussed efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversees all the issues in the Ukrainian direction, there is no special envoy for this matter, Dmitry Peskov said."Putin personally oversees this direction. The special military operation is underway, and he is the supreme commander. We do not have any special envoys," Peskov told reporters, answering a corresponding question about whether the Kremlin plans to introduce a post of special envoy for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/kremlin-real-peace-plan-for-ukraine-will-be-to-realize-futility-of-policy-it-pursues-1120572574.html

ukraine

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi crown prince, russian president vladimir putin, mohammed bin salman, conflict in ukraine