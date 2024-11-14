International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kupyansk Offensive: Russian Troops Advance on Key Defense Hub in Kharkov Region
Kupyansk Offensive: Russian Troops Advance on Key Defense Hub in Kharkov Region
Russian forces are solidifying their positions on the outskirts of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian administration in the area, told Sputnik.
"Our assault groups are working to secure positions on the outskirts of Kupyansk," Ganchev said.He added that offensive operations continue to the northeast and southeast of the city."A fairly large grouping of Ukrainian forces may find itself in a partial encirclement," the regional head noted.Earlier in November, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian forces had encircled two enemy groups in the Kupyansk direction.One of the groups, made up of about 10,000 troops, had been pressed against a reservoir, while another group of around 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers was trapped in a separate area.
Kupyansk Offensive: Russian Troops Advance on Key Defense Hub in Kharkov Region

18:31 GMT 14.11.2024
Russian forces are solidifying their positions on the outskirts of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian administration in the area, told Sputnik.
"Our assault groups are working to secure positions on the outskirts of Kupyansk," Ganchev said.
He added that offensive operations continue to the northeast and southeast of the city.
"A fairly large grouping of Ukrainian forces may find itself in a partial encirclement," the regional head noted.

Kupyansk is a key city for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the eastern part of the Kharkov region. Situated on the Oskol River, which divides the city into two parts, it serves as a natural defensive line and barrier. The liberation of Kupyansk would create opportunities for crossing the Oskol River and advancing further west into the region.

Earlier in November, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian forces had encircled two enemy groups in the Kupyansk direction.
One of the groups, made up of about 10,000 troops, had been pressed against a reservoir, while another group of around 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers was trapped in a separate area.
