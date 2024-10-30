https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/russian-troops-liberate-strategic-village-near-kupyansk-in-kharkov-region-1120726435.html

Russian Troops Liberate Strategic Village Near Kupyansk in Kharkov Region

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov region, according to the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

"Units of the Zapad Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Kruglyakovka," the MoD report stated.Forces of the Zapad battlegroup also struck formations of four Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Petropavlovka and Berestove in Kharkov region, Nadiya in the Lugansk People's Republic, and the Serebryanskoye Forestry, while repelling five counterattacks.Within the past day, enemy losses in the group's zone of responsibility included:Russian aircraft, artillery and strike drones targeted the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields and an oil depot supplying fuel to Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Zaporozhye and South Donetsk Regions. The MoD report said tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery struck military airfield infrastructure and an oil base used by Ukrainian forces.Ammunition depots, temporary deployment points and concentrations of personnel and military equipment were also hit in 147 areas. Russian air defense systems also intercepted a US-made HIMARS rocket, a French Hammer guided bomb and 67 fixed-wing drones.Other DevelopmentsThe Yug Battlegroup: Artillery from the Nevsky brigade of the Yug Battlegroup destroyed a fortified area and Ukrainian infantry near Chasov Yar. Volunteers used drones to identify camouflaged positions and personnel, relaying targets to a D-20 howitzer for strikes.Units advanced into Ukrainian defenses, repelled two attacks and inflicted losses on the 30th, 33rd, 54th, 72nd mechanized, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault, 143rd infantry, 10th mountain assault brigades and the 18th National Guard brigade near Aleksandro-Shultino, Zaleznyanskoye, Sukhiye Yaly, Chasov Yar, Markovo, Dalneye, Romanovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, Reznivka, Seversk and Slavyansk.Ukrainian losses included up to 520 personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, a Kozak armored car, seven motor vehicles, a Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery system, two Enclave-N electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots.The Sever Battlegroup inflicted losses on the 3rd and 116th Territorial Defense brigades and the 4th and 5th Border Guard units in the Kharkov region, including areas near Shestakovo, Volchansk, Odnorobovka and Goptovka. Two counterattacks by the 82nd air assault brigade were repelled. Ukrainian losses reached up to 70 personnel, four motor vehicles and three D-30 122mm howitzers.The Vostok Battlegroup improved its frontline positions, inflicting losses on the 21st National Guard brigade and the 35th Marine brigade near Ravnopol and Oktyabr. Two counterattacks by the 425th assault battalion and the 113th Territorial Defense brigade were repelled. Ukrainian losses included up to 115 personnel, a tank, eight motor vehicles and a French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery system.The Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks, causing losses to the 114th mechanized, 95th air assault, 25th airborne, 68th jaeger, 38th Marine, 109th and 122nd Territorial Defense brigades near Promin, Rozovka, Lysovka, Vishnevoye, Leninskoye, Druzhba, Alexandropol and Dimitrov. Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 515 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored vehicles, three motor vehicles and a D-30 122mm howitzer.The Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted losses on the 82nd air assault, 35th Marine, 110th, 124th, and 126th Territorial Defense brigades in the border areas of the Kursk region and in locations in Zaporozhye and Kherson, including Belogorye, Nikolskoye, Tokarevka and Otradokamenka. Ukrainian losses included up to 55 personnel, three motor vehicles, a French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery system and two Enclave-N electronic warfare stations.

