Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, does not intend to create them, and closely cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said commenting on media reports that Kiev could develop a nuclear bomb.

"Ukraine is committed to the NPT; we do not possess, develop, or intend to acquire nuclear weapons. Ukraine works closely with the IAEA and is fully transparent to its monitoring, which rules out the use of nuclear materials for military purposes," Tykhyi said on X on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, a UK newspaper reported, citing a report prepared by Ukrainian researchers for the Defense Ministry, that Ukraine could develop a nuclear bomb within a few months if the United States reduces military aid to Kiev. The bomb could be reportedly created from plutonium obtained from spent fuel rods of nuclear reactors. According to the newspaper, similar technology was used to create the Fat Man atomic bomb, which was dropped on Nagasaki in 1945. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the EU summit in Brussels in mid-October that Kiev would either get an invitation to NATO or a nuclear weapon. The Bild newspaper cited an unnamed Ukrainian official as saying that Ukraine could make a nuclear bomb within weeks to use it against Russia if NATO did not invite it to join the alliance.

