EU Summit May Discuss Idea of Possibility of Sending Troops to Ukraine - Senior Official

EU leaders may discuss the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of sending western troops to Ukraine, a senior EU official said on Tuesday

The leaders could discuss Marcon's statement at the summit, but this agenda point will not be included in the conclusions of the summit, the official said.French Army Preparing to Take Part in 'Toughest' Conflicts - Chief of StaffThe French army is preparing to participate in "the toughest" conflicts to fend off any potential attack on the country, its chief of staff, Gen. Pierre Schill, said.The challenge is to ensure that "the strength demonstrated by our troops reverses the trend" so that it "deters any attacks on France," the French general added.He also recalled that France relies for defense on its nuclear arsenal and on its "trained army compatible with the armies of the allies," especially in Europe.France is capable of deploying 20,000 soldiers within 30 days and commanding an army of up to 60,000 troops, including allied military personnel, Schill also said. The French armed forces have 121,000 soldiers in total and can call up 24,000 reservists, he added.Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. EU countries, including Poland and Germany, hastened to dismiss such plans. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that NATO had no intention of sending its forces to Ukraine.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had taken notice of Macron's remarks and that some of the countries that participated in the Paris meeting on Ukraine had quite a "wise assessment" of the potential dangers of being involved in a conflict with Russia.France Preparing to Deploy Some 2,000 Servicepeople in Ukraine - Russia’s Intel ChiefFrance is preparing to send a military unit to Ukraine, and approximately 2,000 servicemen will be deployed at the first stage, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.According to Naryshkin, the Elysee Palace believes that the number of French citizens killed in Ukraine has already reached “above a psychological level.”France also admits that it has not seen such military casualties abroad since the Algerian War in the 20th century.“The French military fears that it will not be able to transfer such a significant military unit to Ukraine quietly. Thus, it will become a priority legitimate target for attacks from the Russian armed forces,” the statement read.

