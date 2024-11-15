https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/abkhazia-ready-to-revoke-investment-agreement-ratification-after-protesters-storm-parliament-1120895419.html

Abkhazia Ready to Revoke Investment Agreement Ratification After Protesters Storm Parliament

Abkhazia Ready to Revoke Investment Agreement Ratification After Protesters Storm Parliament

Sputnik International

The administration of the Abkhazian president is preparing a document on the withdrawal from the parliament of the ratification of the agreement with Russia on investments to stabilize the situation in the republic, the press service of the president's office said on Friday.

2024-11-15T12:42+0000

2024-11-15T12:42+0000

2024-11-15T13:00+0000

world

abkhazia

russia

aslan bzhania

protest

protest rally

demonstration

demonstrations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120895160_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_033ca766dedb09b00c113adcca44130b.jpg

The announcement followed protests where demonstrators broke window grates at the parliament and stormed the building.In response, security forces threw several smoke grenades into the crowd, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.Clashes between security forces and opposition supporters began earlier in the day outside the parliament building.Protesters used a truck to break down part of the fence and hurled flares, bottles, eggs and wooden planks at the police cordon.Gunfire-like sounds were heard near the building. The unrest later spread to the nearby presidential administration, where opposition supporters rammed the gates with a truck.Security forces blocked access to both the parliament and the presidential administration. A large crowd of protesters remained gathered but did not attempt to storm the parliament again.The demonstrators waved Abkhazian flags, with Russian tricolors were also visible among them. Responding to accusations of anti-Russian sentiment, protesters chanted "Russia!" on cue from a megaphone.According to Aslan Djopua, the head of Sukhum's ambulance service, two people were injured in the clashes.Abkhazia's highest legislative body was scheduled to discuss the ratification of an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on investments on Friday, but the session was canceled by the deputies.The presidential press office later announced that the administration was drafting a document to withdraw the ratification of the investment agreement with Russia in an attempt to de-escalate tensions.The main reasons for the opposition's discontent and the ongoing protests in Abkhazia were:The protesters' demands include:President Aslan Bzhania argued that without an investment agreement with Russia, the republic faces significant risks.Alkhas Bartsyts, head of the parliamentary committee on international relations, said Abkhazia would be unable to independently secure the funds needed to restore critical sectors of its economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/russian-navy-to-create-permanent-base-in-abkhazia-1113946118.html

abkhazia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

administration of the abkhazian president, investment agreement ratification, russia on investments, situation in the republic, protesters storm parliament