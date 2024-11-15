https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/nuclear-bomb-will-not-help-ukraine-win-conflict---zelenskys-office-1120891333.html
Nuclear Bomb Will Not Help Ukraine Win Conflict - Zelensky's Office
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said that Ukraine is not engaged in the creation of nuclear weapons, expressing the opinion that even the hypothetical possession of an atomic bomb by Kiev would not affect the situation on the battlefield.
"Even if Ukraine were able to develop such a weapon in the foreseeable future (which is not on the agenda), it could not deter an empire with the world’s second-largest nuclear arsenal. This is evident," Podolyak said on X on Thursday. On Wednesday, UK newspaper reported that Ukraine could develop a nuclear bomb within a few months if the United States reduces military aid to Kiev. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said later that Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, does not intend to create them, and closely cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the EU summit in Brussels in mid-October that Kiev would either get an invitation to NATO or a nuclear weapon. The Bild newspaper cited an unnamed Ukrainian official as saying that Ukraine could make a nuclear bomb within weeks to use it against Russia if NATO did not invite it to join the alliance.
