Ukraine’s Bluster About Making Nuclear Bomb If Trump Scraps US Aid is Desperate Blackmail - Analyst

Ukraine could develop a nuclear bomb within months if the US reduces military aid to Kiev, a UK newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a briefing paper prepared by Ukrainian researchers. The bomb could reportedly be created from plutonium obtained from spent nuclear reactor fuel rods.

Reports claiming Ukraine could build a nuclear bomb within months if the US cuts off military aid are no more than "desperate blackmail," political and military analyst Sergey Poletaev told Sputnik.Referencing a report on the matter published in Britain’s The Times, he speculated that it was "some kind of a hoax, and by all means not the first one."A rudimentary nuclear device could be developed using plutonium extracted from spent fuel rods taken from Ukrainian nuclear reactors, the UK outlet stated, citing a briefing paper prepared by researchers for Ukraine's Defense Ministry. It added that the technology could be similar to what was used to create the "Fat Man" plutonium implosion bomb dropped on Nagasaki in 1945. The briefing document suggested that a bomb of this kind would boast about one-tenth the power of Fat Man.Ukraine could create a dirty bomb, which is a regular bomb with radioactive materials added to it, and which does not produce a nuclear explosion, but creates radioactive contamination of the area, the pundit said."Fat Man is a plutonium bomb, and Ukraine has no plutonium. Ukraine does not possess enrichment technologies for the production of weapons-grade plutonium or the enrichment of uranium. The power reactors that Ukraine has do not produce plutonium or enrich it – they are purely energy-producing water-cooled reactors," the analyst explained.While theoretically it might be possible to enrich uranium at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, he added, it has long been closed and dismantled, and it is impossible to restart it.Even if Ukraine had the technical, intellectual, and financial capabilities to do so, it would be very difficult to conceal the fact, he noted, citing the example of a country as closed as North Korea.Furthermore, the US made a deliberate effort to rid Ukraine, as well as Belarus and Kazakhstan, of nuclear weapons after the USSR's collapse, the expert said."Ukraine is committed to the NPT; we do not possess, develop, or intend to acquire nuclear weapons. Ukraine works closely with the IAEA and is fully transparent to its monitoring, which rules out the use of nuclear materials for military purposes,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in response to the recent media reports. However, when presenting his so-called victory plan in Brussels in October, Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that he had told Donald Trump in September that unless Ukraine is part of NATO, it would pursue nuclear capabilities.Ukraine transferred its arsenal of over 1,700 nuclear warheads to Russia in June 1996 in line with a Russian and US-proposed initiative. Ukraine had eliminated its delivery systems by 2001.The memorandum committed Russia, the US, and Britain to "reaffirm their obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine," and from the use of armed force against the country "except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations."

