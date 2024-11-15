https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/trump-ignores-traditional-fbi-background-checks-for-some-cabinet-selections---reports-1120899885.html

Trump Ignores Traditional FBI Background Checks for Some Cabinet Selections - Reports

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is circumventing standard Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) background checks for certain Cabinet nominees, CNN reported on Friday, citing people close to the transition planning.

His team is reportedly using private companies for candidate vetting instead. Trump and his allies see the FBI system as slow, which could hinder his ability to quickly start implementing his agenda, people briefed on the plans were cited as saying by the broadcaster. The discussions began as Trump suggested some controversial candidates for top government positions. Among them were Matt Gaetz for the role of attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence. On Thursday, NBC News reported Republicans in the US Senate are going to scrutinize Gaetz's nomination as he has been facing a House Ethics Committee investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and other allegations.

