Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Defense Destroys 12 UAVs Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Air Defense Destroys 12 UAVs Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Air defense forces have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, said the governor Alexander Bogomaz.
"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs," Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram channel. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it does not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Air Defense Destroys 12 UAVs Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

04:28 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 16.11.2024)
Air defense forces have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, the governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs," Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to him, there were no casualties or damage.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 51 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Yesterday, 04:37 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it does not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
