https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/air-defense-destroy-12-uavs-over-russias-bryansk-region----governor--1120900655.html
Air Defense Destroys 12 UAVs Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Air Defense Destroys 12 UAVs Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Sputnik International
Air defense forces have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, said the governor Alexander Bogomaz.
2024-11-16T04:28+0000
2024-11-16T04:28+0000
2024-11-16T04:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
bryansk
bryansk region
the united nations (un)
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs," Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram channel. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it does not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-51-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120891471.html
bryansk
bryansk region
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bryansk region, air defense destroy, aircraft-type uavs
bryansk region, air defense destroy, aircraft-type uavs
Air Defense Destroys 12 UAVs Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
04:28 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 16.11.2024)
Air defense forces have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, the governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs
," Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to him, there were no casualties or damage.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it does not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.