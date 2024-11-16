https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/georgian-dream-party-wins-parliamentary-elections-with-5393-of-votes---final-cec-report-1120902236.html
Georgian Dream Party Wins Parliamentary Elections With 53.93% of Votes - Final CEC Report
The Georgian Central Election Commission approved on Saturday the final report of the parliamentary elections held on October 26 with ruling Georgian Dream party receiving 53.93% of the votes and 89 seats in parliament.
The CEC meeting is being held amid protests as opposition members do not accept the elections. The meeting was temporarily suspended as one of the opposition politicians doused CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili with black paint.Earlier, both the governing party and the opposition alliance have warned of potential election meddling, with the Georgian Dream fearing US interference.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - The Georgian Central Election Commission approved on Saturday the final report of the parliamentary elections held on October 26 with ruling Georgian Dream party receiving 53.93% of the votes and 89 seats in parliament.
The CEC meeting is being held amid protests as opposition members do not accept the elections. The meeting was temporarily suspended as one of the opposition politicians doused CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili with black paint.
Earlier, both the governing party and the opposition alliance have warned of potential election meddling, with the Georgian Dream fearing US interference
