International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/georgian-dream-party-wins-parliamentary-elections-with-5393-of-votes---final-cec-report-1120902236.html
Georgian Dream Party Wins Parliamentary Elections With 53.93% of Votes - Final CEC Report
Georgian Dream Party Wins Parliamentary Elections With 53.93% of Votes - Final CEC Report
Sputnik International
The Georgian Central Election Commission approved on Saturday the final report of the parliamentary elections held on October 26 with ruling Georgian Dream party receiving 53.93% of the votes and 89 seats in parliament.
2024-11-16T09:13+0000
2024-11-16T09:13+0000
world
georgia
georgian dream
parliamentary elections
parliament
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120696069_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_51289553763b0dc5df83c3d75ce7da70.jpg
The CEC meeting is being held amid protests as opposition members do not accept the elections. The meeting was temporarily suspended as one of the opposition politicians doused CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili with black paint.Earlier, both the governing party and the opposition alliance have warned of potential election meddling, with the Georgian Dream fearing US interference.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/west-seeks-to-destabilize-post-election-georgia-using-snipers-trained-in-ukraine--sources-1120710718.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120696069_71:0:1210:854_1920x0_80_0_0_074dd70816678b5fd1e6418a2797c01b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgian central election commission, georgian dream party, parliamentary elections
georgian central election commission, georgian dream party, parliamentary elections

Georgian Dream Party Wins Parliamentary Elections With 53.93% of Votes - Final CEC Report

09:13 GMT 16.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSupporters of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate the party's victory in parliamentary elections at a square outside the Georgian Dream office in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Supporters of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate the party's victory in parliamentary elections at a square outside the Georgian Dream office in Tbilisi, Georgia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - The Georgian Central Election Commission approved on Saturday the final report of the parliamentary elections held on October 26 with ruling Georgian Dream party receiving 53.93% of the votes and 89 seats in parliament.
The CEC meeting is being held amid protests as opposition members do not accept the elections. The meeting was temporarily suspended as one of the opposition politicians doused CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili with black paint.
Supporters of Georgia's pro-Western and pro-EU opposition groups hold a joint final campaign rally ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Georgia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
World
West Seeks to Destabilize Post-Election Georgia Using Snipers Trained in Ukraine – Sources
28 October, 18:03 GMT
Earlier, both the governing party and the opposition alliance have warned of potential election meddling, with the Georgian Dream fearing US interference.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала