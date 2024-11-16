International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Hit Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine - MoD
Russian Armed Forces Hit Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine - MoD
The Russian military has targeted energy infrastructure facilities, used to supplying the Ukrainian armed forces, a military airfield's infrastructure and workshops for producing drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Operational and tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian armed forces have defeated the energy infrastructure of Ukraine used to support the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield, production facilities, and storage sites for drones, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in 165 areas," the statement read. The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft type drones. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" for years.
Russian Armed Forces Hit Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine - MoD

11:25 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 16.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has targeted energy infrastructure facilities, used to supplying the Ukrainian armed forces, a military airfield's infrastructure and workshops for producing drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Operational and tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian armed forces have defeated the energy infrastructure of Ukraine used to support the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield, production facilities, and storage sites for drones, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in 165 areas," the statement read.
The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft type drones.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Supporting Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex
17 September, 09:52 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Supporting Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex
17 September, 09:52 GMT
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" for years.
