Russian Armed Forces Hit Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine - MoD

11:25 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 16.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has targeted energy infrastructure facilities, used to supplying the Ukrainian armed forces, a military airfield's infrastructure and workshops for producing drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Operational and tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian armed forces have defeated the energy infrastructure of Ukraine used to support the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces
, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield, production facilities, and storage sites for drones, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in 165 areas," the statement read.
The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft type drones.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" for years.