Trump Team To Write Off 'Project Ukraine' as Sunk Cost - Analyst
There is a general consensus within President-elect Donald Trump's team that the failed "Project Ukraine" needs to be shut down, British political analyst Alexander Mercouris speculated on his YouTube channel.
Trump repeatedly said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting "in 24 hours" if reelected; he slammed US aid to Kiev, and vowed not to put US troops on the ground in Ukraine.
2024
Donald Trump repeated his pledge to end the Ukraine conflagration as he addressed a gala organized by the America First Policy Institute at his Mar-a-Lago resort on November 15, saying that "the conflict has got to stop."
There is a general consensus within President-elect Donald Trump’s team
that the failed “Project Ukraine” needs to be shut down, British political analyst Alexander Mercouris
speculated on his YouTube channel.
“Overall, despite different opinions and nuances among them, they have reached a general consensus that ‘Project Ukraine’ has absorbed a huge amount of energy and resources on the part of the United States, but it has not delivered what it promised. Ukraine has not been successful on the battlefield, there has been no economic collapse in Russia, and President Putin is still very firmly in control of things in Moscow,” the expert said.
In his opinion, these people, who come from the business world in many cases, have taken a simple “cost-benefit view”, and have agreed that “the time has come to close the whole thing down.”
They don’t feel “invested” in propping up Zelensky’s corrupt regime in the same way that the current Biden administration does, according to the analyst.
“They are resisting falling for the sunk costs fallacy, the one that says that you have already invested so much in terms of funding, weapons and resources that you can’t stop now,” Mercouris noted.
Trump repeatedly said
on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting "in 24 hours" if reelected; he slammed US aid to Kiev
, and vowed not to put US troops on the ground in Ukraine.