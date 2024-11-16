https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/trump-team-to-write-off-project-ukraine-as-sunk-cost---analyst---1120901066.html

Trump Team To Write Off 'Project Ukraine' as Sunk Cost - Analyst

There is a general consensus within President-elect Donald Trump’s team that the failed “Project Ukraine” needs to be shut down, British political analyst Alexander Mercouris speculated on his YouTube channel. In his opinion, these people, who come from the business world in many cases, have taken a simple “cost-benefit view”, and have agreed that “the time has come to close the whole thing down.” They don’t feel “invested” in propping up Zelensky’s corrupt regime in the same way that the current Biden administration does, according to the analyst. Trump repeatedly said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting "in 24 hours" if reelected; he slammed US aid to Kiev, and vowed not to put US troops on the ground in Ukraine.

