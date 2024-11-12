https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/elon-musk-believes-fate-of-us-aid-to-ukraine-deserves-investigation-1120868624.html

Elon Musk Believes Fate of US Aid to Ukraine Deserves Investigation

Tech mogul and Donald Trump ally Elon Musk has agreed that generous financial assistance by the United States to Ukraine in the wake of the conflict's escalation deserves scrutiny.

X owner Elon Musk has weighed in on the subject of US aid to Kiev after one X user suggested that, once the Ukrainian conflict is resolved, American people “deserve a full accounting” of where their money “went in Ukraine.”“Where did the money go? What was it for? And was it a productive use of funds? I think a lot of us know the answer to those questions but I want to see definitive proof,” the user wrote. “And then I really want people to have a reckoning with the fact that continuously pouring money into foreign wars is only good for the military industrial complex.”Following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, Washington has provided billions of dollars’ worth of assistance to Kiev, including both weapon shipments and financial aid.Much of the weapons provided to Ukraine by the US and its allies, however, ended up in the hands of Ukrainian black market dealers that, coupled with reports of rampant corruption in Ukraine, make American taxpayers wonder where their money ultimately went.

