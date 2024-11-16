https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/us-congress-appropriated-182-bln-in-aid-to-ukraine-since-feb-2022---dod-inspector-general-1120900795.html
US Congress Appropriated $182 Bln in Aid to Ukraine Since Feb 2022 - DoD Inspector General
Sputnik International
The total amount of all funds allocated by the US Congress to assist Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation has exceeded $182 billion, according to a report by the Pentagon Inspector General.
"Congress has appropriated or otherwise made available at least $182.99 billion for OAR [Operation Atlantic Resolve] and the broader Ukraine response," the report said. The funds included $131.36 billion for security-related activities and assistance and $43.84 billion for governance and development. The money was allocated through a number of federal agencies, including the Pentagon, the State Department, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
US Congress Appropriated $182 Bln in Aid to Ukraine Since Feb 2022 - DoD Inspector General
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The total amount of all funds allocated by the US Congress to assist Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation has exceeded $182 billion, according to a report by the Pentagon Inspector General.
"Congress has appropriated or otherwise made available at least $182.99 billion for OAR [Operation Atlantic Resolve] and the broader Ukraine response," the report said.
The funds included $131.36 billion for security-related activities and assistance and $43.84 billion for governance and development.
The money was allocated through a number of federal agencies, including the Pentagon, the State Department, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Russia earlier sent a note to NATO
because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.