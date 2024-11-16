https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/who-is-boris-epshteyn-trump-lawyer-reportedly-floated-as-ukraine-peace-negotiator-1120906699.html

Who is Boris Epshteyn, Trump Lawyer Reportedly Floated as Ukraine Peace Negotiator?

President-elect Trump began rolling out cabinet picks this week after his victory in the November 5 elections, with some requiring Senate confirmation and others possible without external approval. Among the names names mentioned for a senior role in the Trump White House 2.0 is Boris Epshteyn. Here's a profile.

Republican strategist, lawyer and long-time Donald Trump ally Boris Epshteyn had floated his name for the tough job of brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine, the NYT has reported citing sources.

