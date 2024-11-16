https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/xi-jinping-says-at-meeting-with-biden-china-ready-to-work-with-trump-administration-1120907452.html
Xi Jinping Says at Meeting With Biden China Ready to Work With Trump Administration
Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with incumbent US President Joe Biden on Sunday that China was ready to work with the new administration of President Donald Trump, who won the election, the White House press pool reported.
"China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a steady transition of the China-US relationship for the benefit of the two peoples," Xi said, as quoted by the pool. China remains committed to maintaining "healthy and sustainable" relations with the United States, the Chinese president stressed. The meeting of the two leaders is taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru.
WASHINGTON, November 17 (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with incumbent US President Joe Biden on Sunday that China was ready to work with the new administration of President Donald Trump, who won the election, the White House press pool reported.