Xi Meets Japan's Ishiba for First Time on Margins of APEC Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru's Lima, which became the first meeting of the two leaders after Ishiba was sworn in, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"President Xi Jinping met Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba during an informal meeting of APEC leaders on the afternoon of November 15, 2024, local time," the statement read. Xi Jinping expressed concern that Japan continued to enhance the bilateral relations. "China's development is an opportunity for the entire world, especially neighboring countries like Japan. We hope that Japan and China will work together to form a better understanding of each other and determine the right course for bilateral relations. We also hope to implement the important political consensus that has been reached between both countries," Xi said, as quoted by the ministry. The Chinese leader also noted that the two nations should address significant issues in due course, including those related to history and Taiwan, as well as "manage in a constructive manner, control differences and defend the political foundation of bilateral relations." APEC Leaders' Week is taking place in Peru, and an APEC summit is being held on November 15-16. Peru's 2024 APEC chairmanship prioritizes boosting trade and investment cooperation, reducing the unregulated sector of the economy, and promoting sustainable economic growth.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru's Lima, which became the first meeting of the two leaders after Ishiba was sworn in, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"President Xi Jinping met Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba during an informal meeting of APEC leaders on the afternoon of November 15, 2024, local time," the statement read.
Xi Jinping expressed concern that Japan continued to enhance the bilateral relations.
"China's development is an opportunity for the entire world, especially neighboring countries like Japan. We hope that Japan and China will work together to form a better understanding of each other and determine the right course for bilateral relations. We also hope to implement the important political consensus that has been reached between both countries," Xi said, as quoted by the ministry.
The Chinese leader also noted that the two nations should address significant issues in due course, including those related to history and Taiwan, as well as "manage in a constructive manner, control differences and defend the political foundation of bilateral relations."
APEC Leaders' Week is taking place in Peru, and an APEC summit
is being held on November 15-16. Peru's 2024 APEC chairmanship prioritizes boosting trade and investment cooperation, reducing the unregulated sector of the economy, and promoting sustainable economic growth.