https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/xi-meets-japans-ishiba-for-first-time-on-margins-of-apec-summit-1120900939.html

Xi Meets Japan's Ishiba for First Time on Margins of APEC Summit

Xi Meets Japan's Ishiba for First Time on Margins of APEC Summit

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru's Lima, which became the first meeting of the two leaders after Ishiba was sworn in, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-11-16T05:44+0000

2024-11-16T05:44+0000

2024-11-16T05:44+0000

world

shigeru ishiba

japan

china

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

apec

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_7f12cffafbfcd10b25cb92dfe0cff23b.jpg

"President Xi Jinping met Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba during an informal meeting of APEC leaders on the afternoon of November 15, 2024, local time," the statement read. Xi Jinping expressed concern that Japan continued to enhance the bilateral relations. The Chinese leader also noted that the two nations should address significant issues in due course, including those related to history and Taiwan, as well as "manage in a constructive manner, control differences and defend the political foundation of bilateral relations." APEC Leaders' Week is taking place in Peru, and an APEC summit is being held on November 15-16. Peru's 2024 APEC chairmanship prioritizes boosting trade and investment cooperation, reducing the unregulated sector of the economy, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/china-concerned-about-japans-plans-to-curb-semiconductor-exports-1118172286.html

japan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese president xi jinping, japanese prime minister shigeru ishiba, asia-pacific economic cooperation, meeting