John Mearsheimer is a proponent of offensive realism in international relations and has been a vocal critic of NATO expansion for decades.

The Biden administration is ramping up aid for the Kiev regime with the goal of keeping them fighting until Donald Trump is sworn into office, so that the Republicans and him would be blamed for the loss of Ukraine, believes international relations scholar John Mearsheimer. “If Ukraine collapses after he [Trump] is president, he will be accused of having lost Ukraine, right? This is why the Democrats, the Biden administration, are doing everything possible to prop up the Ukrainians now.” However, the Ukrainian army is already collapsing - not only physically but also psychologically. “If you are a Ukrainian soldier, your morale is already down in the dumps. The news that Trump has been elected and is going to cut off aid in all meaningful ways in the future can only lead to even greater despair. And one would think this is at some point gonna lead to the cracking of the Ukrainian military. It is just hard to believe that they are going to continue fighting when their principal benefactor is bailing out on them.“ Earlier, Joe Biden’s administration pledged to supply the Kiev regime with the last of over $6 billion in military assistance before Trump is inaugurated. President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly slammed the US stance towards the Ukrainian crisis and promised to cut spending on Kiev.Russian officials repeatedly slammed Western military supplies to the Kiev regime and stressed that they only fuel the conflict and raise escalation risk with no chance to affect the ultimate course of the special military operation.

