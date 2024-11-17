International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/israeli-strikes-kill-hezbollah-spox-in-regional-office-of-syrian-baath-party---reports-1120912423.html
Israeli Strikes Kill Hezbollah Spox in Regional Office of Syrian Baath Party - Reports
Israeli Strikes Kill Hezbollah Spox in Regional Office of Syrian Baath Party - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel began a large-scale aerial bombardment on September 23, citing the need to secure citizens in the north from Hezbollah missile, rocket and drone attacks. A limited ground invasion began October 1, but has been met with fierce resistance, leaving hundreds of IDF troops killed or injured, and limiting territorial gains to border areas.
2024-11-17T15:19+0000
2024-11-17T15:19+0000
world
middle east
beirut
israel
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120912699_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5ebf17b7193a0819d68d0e5c3589229.jpg
An Israeli airstrike on central Beirut killed Mohammad Afif, the head of Lebanese political and militia movement Hezbollah’s media office, on Sunday, Lebanese media including the Al Jadeed broadcaster and the National News Agency reported.Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that Israeli jets attacked a building in the center of the Lebanese capital.The strike that killed Afif reportedly targeted the regional office of the Arab Socialist Baath Party - the ruling party in neighboring Syria.Hezbollah has yet to confirm Afif's death. He is known to have been previously been targeted in a separate attack on Hezbollah's media relations in October.Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied al-Mayadeen television network reported that five people had been killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut.Last month, Afif confirmed Hezbollah's responsibility for an October 22 attack targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying "if our hands did not reach you the previous time, then days, nights and the battlefield remain between us." Netanyahu reportedly wasn't present at the compound at the time of the attack.Sunday's strike signals the latest escalation of the year+ long Middle East crisis triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 hit-and-run incursion into southern Israel, which kicked of a series of regional conflicts, from a ground invasion of Gaza and a Yemeni Houthi missile, drone and maritime blockade campaign, to fighting between IDF and Hezbollah forces along the border between Israel and Lebanon, to Iraqi militia drone attacks targeting Israel, Israeli airstrikes into Syria, the assassination of militia leaders, and back-and-forth missile, drone and air attacks between Israel and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/hezbollah-says-attacked-over-10-idf-troop-concentrations-on-lebanon-israel-border-1120891201.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/israel-strikes-mazzeh-area-in-damascus---reports-1120896103.html
beirut
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120912699_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0989f5cd796414b1ebb39fef0395296e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
is israel bombing hezbollah, is israel attacking lebanon
is israel bombing hezbollah, is israel attacking lebanon

Israeli Strikes Kill Hezbollah Spox in Regional Office of Syrian Baath Party - Reports

15:19 GMT 17.11.2024
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinSmoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2024
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Israel began a large-scale aerial bombardment on September 23, citing the need to secure citizens in the north from Hezbollah missile, rocket and drone attacks. A limited ground invasion began October 1, but has been met with fierce resistance, leaving hundreds of IDF troops killed or injured, and limiting territorial gains to border areas.
An Israeli airstrike on central Beirut killed Mohammad Afif, the head of Lebanese political and militia movement Hezbollah’s media office, on Sunday, Lebanese media including the Al Jadeed broadcaster and the National News Agency reported.
Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that Israeli jets attacked a building in the center of the Lebanese capital.
The strike that killed Afif reportedly targeted the regional office of the Arab Socialist Baath Party - the ruling party in neighboring Syria.

"Afif did not fight with weapons and did not lead a military unit in Hezbollah. Rather, he led a media unit," Baath Party - Lebanon Region Secretary-General Ali Hijazi said, confirming that the Hezbollah representative was killed while holding a meeting in the party's Beirut HQ.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm Afif's death. He is known to have been previously been targeted in a separate attack on Hezbollah's media relations in October.
Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied al-Mayadeen television network reported that five people had been killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut.
Israeli army tanks maneuver in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
Military
Hezbollah Says Attacked Over 10 IDF Troop Concentrations on Lebanon-Israel Border
15 November, 04:15 GMT
Last month, Afif confirmed Hezbollah's responsibility for an October 22 attack targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying "if our hands did not reach you the previous time, then days, nights and the battlefield remain between us." Netanyahu reportedly wasn't present at the compound at the time of the attack.
Sunday's strike signals the latest escalation of the year+ long Middle East crisis triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 hit-and-run incursion into southern Israel, which kicked of a series of regional conflicts, from a ground invasion of Gaza and a Yemeni Houthi missile, drone and maritime blockade campaign, to fighting between IDF and Hezbollah forces along the border between Israel and Lebanon, to Iraqi militia drone attacks targeting Israel, Israeli airstrikes into Syria, the assassination of militia leaders, and back-and-forth missile, drone and air attacks between Israel and Iran.
An Israeli warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from Ramat David air force base in northern Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
World
Israel Strikes Mazzeh Area in Damascus - Reports
15 November, 13:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала