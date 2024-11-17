https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/israeli-strikes-kill-hezbollah-spox-in-regional-office-of-syrian-baath-party---reports-1120912423.html

Israeli Strikes Kill Hezbollah Spox in Regional Office of Syrian Baath Party - Reports

Israel began a large-scale aerial bombardment on September 23, citing the need to secure citizens in the north from Hezbollah missile, rocket and drone attacks. A limited ground invasion began October 1, but has been met with fierce resistance, leaving hundreds of IDF troops killed or injured, and limiting territorial gains to border areas.

An Israeli airstrike on central Beirut killed Mohammad Afif, the head of Lebanese political and militia movement Hezbollah’s media office, on Sunday, Lebanese media including the Al Jadeed broadcaster and the National News Agency reported.Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that Israeli jets attacked a building in the center of the Lebanese capital.The strike that killed Afif reportedly targeted the regional office of the Arab Socialist Baath Party - the ruling party in neighboring Syria.Hezbollah has yet to confirm Afif's death. He is known to have been previously been targeted in a separate attack on Hezbollah's media relations in October.Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied al-Mayadeen television network reported that five people had been killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut.Last month, Afif confirmed Hezbollah's responsibility for an October 22 attack targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying "if our hands did not reach you the previous time, then days, nights and the battlefield remain between us." Netanyahu reportedly wasn't present at the compound at the time of the attack.Sunday's strike signals the latest escalation of the year+ long Middle East crisis triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 hit-and-run incursion into southern Israel, which kicked of a series of regional conflicts, from a ground invasion of Gaza and a Yemeni Houthi missile, drone and maritime blockade campaign, to fighting between IDF and Hezbollah forces along the border between Israel and Lebanon, to Iraqi militia drone attacks targeting Israel, Israeli airstrikes into Syria, the assassination of militia leaders, and back-and-forth missile, drone and air attacks between Israel and Iran.

