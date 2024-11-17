International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/russia-destroys-4-unmanned-boats-near-crimea-2-uavs-over-belgorod-region---mod-1120908237.html
Russia Destroys 4 Unmanned Boats Near Crimea, 2 UAVs Over Belgorod Region - MoD
Russia Destroys 4 Unmanned Boats Near Crimea, 2 UAVs Over Belgorod Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region overnight, while four unmanned boats heading towards Crimea were destroyed in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-11-17T05:19+0000
2024-11-17T05:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
black sea
russian defense ministry
the united nations (un)
drones
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119669247_0:0:3338:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb59a8dbda56327070b0afd080e8a7b.jpg
"Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod region. Fire weapons on duty destroyed four unmanned boats heading towards the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea," the statement says.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/russian-choppers-destroy-5-ukraine-unmanned-boats-in-black-sea-1119790648.html
russia
ukraine
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119669247_285:0:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a397b34e0df1d2b4e967a0b449c4b22e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia destroys, russian air defense systems, ukrainian drones, belgorod region
russia destroys, russian air defense systems, ukrainian drones, belgorod region

Russia Destroys 4 Unmanned Boats Near Crimea, 2 UAVs Over Belgorod Region - MoD

05:19 GMT 17.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian air defense fire unit in the special military operation zone. File photo
A Russian air defense fire unit in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region overnight, while four unmanned boats heading towards Crimea were destroyed in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod region. Fire weapons on duty destroyed four unmanned boats heading towards the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea," the statement says.
Russian Choppers Destroy 5 Ukraine Unmanned Boats in Black Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Choppers Destroy Five Ukraine Unmanned Boats in Black Sea
16 August, 10:05 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала