Russia Destroys 4 Unmanned Boats Near Crimea, 2 UAVs Over Belgorod Region - MoD

Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region overnight, while four unmanned boats heading towards Crimea were destroyed in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod region. Fire weapons on duty destroyed four unmanned boats heading towards the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea," the statement says.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

2024

