Russia’s Forces Possess Initiative & Advantage While Ukraine Faces 'Buffet of Bad Options’

Russian troops have the advantage on all fronts, and the “bad news keeps coming” for the Kiev regime, CNN has cited an analyst as saying.

2024-11-17

Russian troops have the advantage on all fronts, and the “bad news keeps coming” for the Kiev regime, CNN has cited an analyst as saying. “The Russians have the initiative across [the frontlines] right now; they have successfully exploited tactical gains and are reinforcing those tactical gains,” George Barros from the Institute for the Study of War told the outlet. While Russia’s Armed Forces make gains at “key spots” along the frontlines in Ukraine, they are also preparing to launch a counteroffensive to push the remainder of Kiev’s forces from Russia’s border region of Kursk, he noted. “The Russians are the ones taking action,” he underscored, adding that Ukraine was getting “boxed into a corner” and having to “choose from a buffet of bad options.” The publication noted that the situation was particularly dire for Ukraine around Kupyansk. Russian forces are solidifying their positions on the outskirts of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian administration in the area, told Sputnik on November 14, adding that assault groups are working to secure positions on the outskirts of Kupyansk.

